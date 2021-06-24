AnRKey X Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,598.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $126,598.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00107879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.03 or 0.99539525 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,547,513 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

