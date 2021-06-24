Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Hits $28.62 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and $218,899.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00099552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00162732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,201.96 or 0.99703665 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

