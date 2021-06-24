APIX (APIX) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. APIX has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00613608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

