Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.36

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 52439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.32.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

