Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $59.30. 1,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

