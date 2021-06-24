Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 36,274 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

