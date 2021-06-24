Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.16. 727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $630.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,952 shares of company stock worth $236,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 173,913 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 237,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 485,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.