AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post $783.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $757.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.20 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $699.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.78 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AptarGroup by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 255,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 23.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

