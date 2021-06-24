APY.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $14.38 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $14.38 million and $625,744.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00107879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.03 or 0.99539525 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,197,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

