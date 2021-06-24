Aravive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,710 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,739% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 324,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,753. Aravive has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.07.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

