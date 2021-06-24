Arcblock Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $5.91 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00618310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

