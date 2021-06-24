Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

