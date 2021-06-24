Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 5.3%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $60.29. Approximately 3,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 371,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $911.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.