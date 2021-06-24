Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 2.4%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 6,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,989,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.48.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

