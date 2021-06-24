Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 2.4%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 6,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,989,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 2.48.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.
Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.