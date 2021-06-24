Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Arcosa worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

