Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

ARCT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 417,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,488. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $903.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,302,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

