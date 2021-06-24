Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $26.85. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 15,346 shares traded.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

