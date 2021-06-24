ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Cap Reaches $17.11 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and $92,187.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00606186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

