Arepacoin (AREPA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $94,703.64 and approximately $13.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,166,835 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

