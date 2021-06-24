Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.59% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

