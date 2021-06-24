Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Reaches $0.0625 on Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00163776 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,092.74 or 1.01052886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

