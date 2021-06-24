Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Arion has a market capitalization of $34,533.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00100740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00163087 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.89 or 1.00070058 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,164,321 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

