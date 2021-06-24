ARK Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.21. 63,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.