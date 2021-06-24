ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 110,347 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,347 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $76,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $482.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $482.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

