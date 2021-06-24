ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,109,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after purchasing an additional 433,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.01. 75,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

