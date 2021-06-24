Ark Reaches Market Cap of $101.11 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Ark has a market cap of $101.11 million and $2.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,155,192 coins and its circulating supply is 130,034,295 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

