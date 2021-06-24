Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $409.24 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $409.24 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.25 or 0.00035149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

