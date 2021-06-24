Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.70

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 95959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a PE ratio of -40.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,428,200 and have sold 117,744 shares valued at $4,912,403. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

