Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) were down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 159,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,294,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASXC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $741.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

