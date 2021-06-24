ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.34% of ASML worth $893,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 289,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 6.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 987,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,872,000 after acquiring an additional 63,012 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 37.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $11.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $693.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,637. The company has a market cap of $291.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $661.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.