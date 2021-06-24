At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Sells $276,300.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in At Home Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

