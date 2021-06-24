Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $28,727.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,954,648 coins and its circulating supply is 41,263,452 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

