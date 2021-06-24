Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. 47,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 684,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several research firms recently commented on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Atlas by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

