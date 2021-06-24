Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $318,984.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,173.58 or 0.99116106 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

