Atlas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,496 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,134 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

