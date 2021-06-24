AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,512,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

