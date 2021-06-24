Auctus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,081.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $9,081.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00093970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00600309 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,934,565 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

