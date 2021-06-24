Aurora Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $393,966.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00091682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00055126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00603606 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

