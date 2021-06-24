AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

NYSE:AN opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.45. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.