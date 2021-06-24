Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,011 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of FirstService worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $174.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.75.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

