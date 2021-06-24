Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 3,386 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,939 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $13,269,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,605 shares of company stock valued at $28,585,049. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

