Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 5,981 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.21% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,467,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

