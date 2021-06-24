Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 31,529 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

