Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 315,991 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.24% of Leggett & Platt as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,969,000 after buying an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

