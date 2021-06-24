Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.15% of J2 Global worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $138.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.