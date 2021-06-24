Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 155,008 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,008 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

GE stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.