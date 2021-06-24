Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 3,164 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.11% of Focus Financial Partners worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after buying an additional 268,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 172,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 700,944 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 398.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.