Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 3,877 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $193,933,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $166.56 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

