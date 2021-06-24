Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 5,868 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.09% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

