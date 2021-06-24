Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys Shares of 420,924 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 420,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18.

